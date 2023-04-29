Panelists elaborated on the EU Pharma Package and the potential showdown with the pharma sector and called Europe out for being late to the Artificial Intelligence party.

This week, we are joined by Vlad Gheorghe, the Romanian MEP with Renew Europe, Danielle Brady, a health policy analyst at the European Policy Centre and Adrian van den Hoven, the Director General of Medicines for Europe.

Panelists delved into the big news of the week in Brussels which was the much-anticipated proposal to revamp the EU pharmaceutical sector.

"Where you live should not determine whether you live or die", were the words of EU health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides when presenting the proposal this week referring to how today if you live in Germany or Sweden, you have much easier access to medicines than if you live in Romania.

Old antibiotics are subject to pricing policies that make them too cheap, according to Gheorghe.

Panelists also discussed why the European Parliament keeps postponing votes on an EU strategy for Artificial Intelligence. With AI developing at the speed of lightning, it is really hard for lawmakers to keep up.

"It's not the first time we are last, and it's not a good thing to be the last at the party," Georghe said adding that China and the US have their own system. "Let the ChatGPT of Europe come out!"

