‘Brussels, My Love?’, Euronews' weekly political talk show, comes to you from Strasbourg this week for the very first time to give viewers a closer look at what exactly happens behind the scenes at the European Parliament.

Host Méabh Mc Mahon was joined by the German MEP Peter Liese, and Swedish MEPs Malin Björk and Jakop Dalunde.

Panelists reacted to the three major climate laws that were approved this week like the revision of the Emissions Trading System (ETS), the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and the Social Climate Fund (SCF). They are part of a broader legislative package designed to slash the EU’s greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% before the end of this decade.

Centre-right lawmaker Peter Liese who acted as rapporteur of the ETS reform did not hide his joy that the votes passed after years of talks and spats.

"For the first time we managed that all the revenues that member states and Commission will get from this system will be spent on purpose. The member states must do it. They cannot just put it in their pocket and do whatever they want," said Peter Liese.

Swedish green MEP called it a "good compromise".

"But I still to some extent feel that it's sad that we have to sit here in 2023 and be happy with this compromise. In my opinion, these things we should have done decades ago," said Jakop Dalunde.

Malin Björk, meanwhile, said: "I don't think there will be a transition where people go along with the necessary steps if we don't make society more equal at the same time."

The panel also discussed the ongoing detention in Russia of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich who was arrested in March and formally charged with espionage. He was seen this week behind a glass cage in a Moscow court for a hearing to appeal the terms of his detention. His request was denied.

"I think it's just appalling in the way that Russia not only treats its neighbours invading Ukraine, but also jailing journalists for putting down protests. It's really going down the drain as a country", said Malin Björk.

Watch Brussels my Love in the video above.