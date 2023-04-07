Europe's week: Von der Leyen and Macron visit China

The week in Brussels started with a new member in the Atlantic Alliance and ended with a trip to the East. Two very different stories but both related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Finland on Tuesday officially became the 31st member of the NATO military alliance. "The era of military non-alignment in our history has come to an end. A new era begins," Finnish President Sauli Niinistö said in a statement.

He however added that as their applications were made together in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, "Finland's membership is not complete without that of Sweden."

Türkiye and Hungary opposition has blocked for now the entrance of the nordic country. Both Finland and Sweden applied to join the transatlantic military alliance in May 2022. At the beginning, Türkiye stopped the entrance of both countries, stating they were supporting groups Ankara considers "terrorist". Later, it lifted the opposition for Helsinki.

But for Jens Stoltenberg, NATO's secretary general, the late entrance of Sweden does not mean the country is left by its own. "We should not have the impression that Sweden is left alone. No, Sweden is very much inside NATO. Integration into military, civilian structures. Allies are ready to act and its inconceivable that there are going to be any threats and military attacks against Sweden without NATO reacting.”

The alliance now hopes Hungary and Türkiye will have ratified Sweden's accession by mid-July, when leaders from NATO countries will gather in Vilnius, Lithuania, for a summit.

Traveling East

The second half of the week