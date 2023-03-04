Brussels, my love? What is needed to bring about gender equality ?

The Euronews Brussels bureau brings you its latest episode of a new talk show that aims to break down European news and politics to make it more accessible to viewers.

This week we touch on the topic of International Women's day, a UN initiative that came about in the 1970s to celebrate the cultural, political and socio-economic achievements of women.

Guests include the Dutch MEP Samira Rafaela from Renew Europe, Deirdre Clune, the Irish MEP from the European People's Party, and Nayla Glaise, the Secretary General of Eurocadres.

Panelists agreed that things were going in the right direction for women in Europe, but that total equality would still take decades. With a pandemic and a war in Ukraine ongoing, women are still facing major challenges in Europe including energy poverty.

According to a debate in the European Parliament this week, at least 50 women are killed every week in Europe. The EU Fundamental Rights Agency says over half of female murder victims are killed by an intimate partner, relative or family member and only 1 in 10 report cases of abuse to authorities.

