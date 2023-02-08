The European Commission wants to help EU countries in the fight against drug trafficking by increasing cooperation between domestic police forces.

During a trip to the Port of Antwerp on Tuesday, the European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, pledged to step up data-sharing and also announced new EU anti-corruption proposals, to be unveiled at the end of April.

A record 110 tonnes of cocaine were seized at the port of Antwerp last year.

Alongside her Belgian counterpart, Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden, Johansson described organised crime as being as much of a threat to European society as that posed by terrorism.

Verlinden added that her country will prioritise inter-EU police cooperation during its six-month presidency of the Council of the EU when it starts next January.

