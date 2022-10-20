EU summit live: Leaders debate emergency measures for energy crisis

EU summit live: Leaders debate emergency measures for energy crisisComments
EU heads of state and government are meeting in Brussels on Thursday to try to reach a consensus on how to curb high energy prices and make sure Europeans can weather the economic storm ahead.
Leaders will consider the latest package of measures proposed by the European Commission which includes joint gas purchases and a dynamic cap for transactions at Europe's benchmark, the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF).
The other main topic for leaders to discuss will be how to protect the bloc's economy, hit hard by high energy prices.
Countries are also expected to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine following a virtual address by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and EU-China relations as President Xi Jinping's leadership was renewed for a third unprecedented third term.
Here are the latest updates from the EU Council summit.
EU must boost investments in SMEs: VDL
Ursula von der Leyen said that to support the economy, it is important to boost "European investment in SMEs and in businesses in order to give every country the possibility to manage the transition that we have ahead."
One way, she said, would be to boost RePowerEU, the €210 billion fund to accelerate the energy transition in the bloc.
She emphasised investments in energy infrastructure, arguing that it will enable member states "to get into an economy that is future-proof and that is more independent".
"It's important that all member states are able and have the fiscal space to invest in this transition," she went on.
Important to send 'a very strong signal', says EU Council President Charles Michel
EU Council President Charles Michel said that the proposals on the table for energy and conclusions provide "a good balance" in order for EU countries to reach an agreement today.
He said that it was important to send "a very strong signal that we are determined to work together in order to have a possible impact" on families, households and businesses struggling during the crisis.
Michel added that EU countries will speak about the war in Ukraine and continue to find ways to support the country.
An exceptional situation needs and exceptional response, he added.
New Green Energy Corridor is 'very good news' for Europe: Sanchez
The new project to replace the Midcat initiative will enable Spain, a leading importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), to share its vast supplies with France and the rest of Europe, the Spanish Prime Minister explained.
The three countries expect the pipeline to carry green hydrogen sometime in the future.
“This is very good news for Europe,” Sánchez told reporters in Brussels.
Asked about the EU summit’s packed agenda, the Spanish leader said he was willing to spend a long night discussing the energy crisis with his fellow leaders, including with his “good friend” Mark Rutte, the Dutch PM.
“I’d be delighted to have breakfast with him [tomorrow],” Sánchez quipped.
MidCat project formally abandoned: Macron
The French president announced that following meetings with his Spanish, Portuguese, and German counterparts, the MidCat project has been dropped.
Spain and Germany had both lobbied for the construction of a gas pipeline between their two countries through France which Paris had been firmly against.
Instead, the three leaders agreed on a new project, a "green energy corridor" between Barcelona and Marseille, which he said would fulfill the wish from Spain and Portugal to be better interconnected with the rest of the continent and the bloc's overall objective to transition away from fossil fuels.
Macron announced that he will travel to Spain in December to "finalise this project which is intended to benefit from European funds".
Lithuania in support of new sanctions against Russia: President
Gitanas Nausėda told reporters that "our sanctions, unfortunately, did not bring so far the results we expected."
"This is the reason why we have to discuss, consider the next sanction package and we are clearly in support of this," he added.
He also voiced support for the creation of a special tribunal for war crimes committed in Ukraine that would target Russia but also Belarus.
On energy, he stressed "the importance of a level playing field and fair competition".
"I am cautiously optimistic," that an agreement can be found on how to curb gas prices, he went on.
"Fifteen countries already expressed willingness very clearly but, of course, we have to find the common denominator," he said.
'Large majority' agree with Commission proposals: Belgium
According to Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Cross, "today all the pieces of the puzzle are in the table".
"A very large majority of countries" agreed with the proposals unveiled earlier this week by the Commission, he added, pointing out however that some countries remain concerned about the impact these could have on the security of supply.
"If we want to show that as European countries we are capable of acting as a union, now is the time to do so," he stressed.
'No magical solutions' to high gas price: Latvian PM
Arturs Kariņš told reporters upon arrival at the summit that there is "no magical solution" to high energy prices, stressing the bloc's dependence on imports from abroad.
"The answer is to work together," he added, highlighting that "right now we’re at the stage where every member state is fending for itself."
"That’s not enough. The next level is to see what the Union can do as a whole," he went on, describing the Commission's proposal to curb gas prices as "the best on the table right now".
"Maybe the (leaders') positions won’t all gel today and tomorrow, maybe it will take a few more weeks," he warned.
EU ambassadors agree to impose sanctions on entities supplying Iranian drones to Russia
Ambassadors agreed on Thursday morning to freeze the assets of three individuals and one entity responsible for drone deliveries to Russia.
Russia has used the Iranian-made Shahed-136 so-called suicide drones in recent weeks to target Ukrainian infrastructure, including power stations.
Kyiv has called for more sanctions against Tehran.
