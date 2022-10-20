EU summit live: Leaders debate emergency measures for energy crisis

EU heads of state and government are meeting in Brussels on Thursday to try to reach a consensus on how to curb high energy prices and make sure Europeans can weather the economic storm ahead.

Leaders will consider the latest package of measures proposed by the European Commission which includes joint gas purchases and a dynamic cap for transactions at Europe's benchmark, the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF).

The other main topic for leaders to discuss will be how to protect the bloc's economy, hit hard by high energy prices.

Countries are also expected to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine following a virtual address by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and EU-China relations as President Xi Jinping's leadership was renewed for a third unprecedented third term.

Here are the latest updates from the EU Council summit.