European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is delivering her annual State of the EU speech.

During her address in the parliament in Strasbourg, von der Leyen is expected to outline her thoughts and priorities on how to assist Ukraine in its war against Russia, and shield European households and businesses from crippling energy costs and record inflation.

Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will be present as von der Leyen's guest of honour.

Follow the speech, and subsequent MEPs debate in the live blog below.

09:08 Summary: Ursula von der Leyen is delivering her annual State of the EU address in Strasbourg today. Watch it live in the player above.

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska is the guest of honour during the speech.

Here's some of the areas in which the Commission made strides in the past year since the last speech.

Europeans told us what they think about the state of the European Union. From concerns about the energy crisis to a sense that Europe is more united amid the war in Ukraine, here's what they had to say. 10:02 Young people’s aspirations should be at the heart of what we do, von der Leyen says, adding it’s time for a European Convention

“Every action that our Union takes should be inspired by a very simple principle. That we should do no harm to our children’s future and that we should leave the world a better place for the next generation.” she said.



She said that solidarity between generations should be enshrined in the treaties to “renew the European promise.”



“And as we are serious about a larger union, we also have to be serious about reform,” she said.



“I believe the moment has arrived for a European Convention,” she announced. 10:02 Solidarity to Ukrainian refugees shouldn't be 'an exception': VDL Von der Leyen is now addressing migration and once more calling for more solidarity. "Our actions towards Ukrainian refugees must not be an exception," she said, but can be "a blueprint going forward". She called for a "fair and quick procedures, a system that is crisis-proof and quick to deploy, and a permanent and legally binding mechanism that ensures solidarity." "I want a Europe where all member states take responsibility for challenges we all share. I want a Europe that shows solidarity to all member states. We have progress on the Pact, we now have the Roadmap. And we now need the political will to move forward and to match," she said. 09:59 VDL pays tribute to former European Parliament President David Sassoli Ursula von der Leyen paid tribute to former European Parliament President David Sassoli who died in January 2022.



She quoted the former president, stating "Democracy has not gone out of fashion, but it must update itself in order to keep improving people's lives.”



Von der Leyen said Europe should look for "new horizons", which is why she said the Conference on the Future of Europe was so important.



"The Citizens’ Panels that were central to the Conference will now become a regular feature of our democratic life," she said. 09:57 'We must also eradicate corruption at home': VDL The Commission chief has now turned to democracy and rule of law and emphasised that "if we want to be credible when we ask candidate countries to strengthen their democracies, we must also eradicate corruption at home." She announced that the Commission will present measures to "update our legislative framework for fighting corruption." "We will raise standards on offences such as illicit enrichment, trafficking in influence and abuse of power, beyond the more classic offences such as bribery. And we will also propose to include corruption in our human rights sanction regime, our new tool to protect our values abroad," she said. "Today we all see that we must fight for our democracies. Every single day. "We must protect them both from the external threats they face, and from the vices that corrode them from within. It is my Commission’s duty and most noble role to protect the rule of law," she went on 09:54 Our union is not complete without you, VDL says to Moldova, Georgia, Ukraine and Western Balkans

“I want the people of the Western Balkans, of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia to know: You are part of our family, your future is in our Union, and our Union is not complete without you,” von der Leyen said.



She said that there is a need to reach out to other countries of Europe, which is why she supports a European Political Community.



Von der Leyen said that there needed to be a rethink of the foreign policy agenda and that democracies needed to be protected.



The way of doing that, she said, was to deepen ties and strengthen democracies on the continent. 09:53 Important for EU to 'engage' with other partners through a Political Community: VDL The EU Commission chief said that tthe EU has now "seen that there is a need to reach out to the countries of Europe – beyond the accession process." "This is why I support the call for a European Political Community – and we will set out our ideas to the European Council." She also said that the future fo the EU "depends on our ability to engage beyond the core of our democratic partners. Countries near and far, share an interest in working with us on the great challenges of this century, such as climate change and digitalisation." 09:51 09:50 EU to build 'strategic reserves' of rare earths to lower dependencies Von der Leyen said that rare earth materials including lithium should soon become more valuable than oil and gas today. "The problem is that at the moment there's only one country that completely controls the world market," she noted. "A lot of steps must be taken on that front but trade policy comes into question there. We need more partnerships, geographically, these raw materials are not located in just one place on earth," she went on. This would also allow the EU to promote its values and interests at the global level and should "improve labour and environmental conditions" worldwide. "We need new reliable partners where we can mutually grow," she stressed. "Processing of these metals is just as critical and today China controls the global processing industry Almost 90% of rare earths and 60% of lithium are processed in China," she emphasised. The EU, she said, will this invest in "strategic process all along the supply chain" and build up "strategic reserves where supply is at risk". This will be done through a European Critical Raw Material Act. 09:49 Von der Leyen pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II "As we look around at the state of the world today, it can often feel like there is a fading away of what once seemed so permanent and in some ways the passing of Queen Elizabeth II reminded us all of that," she said.



She called her a legend and said that "she always reminded us that our future is built on new ideas and founded on our oldest values."

The State of the Union speech is expected to last 40 minutes to one hour and is followed by debate by MEPs.