The Czech Republic has today kicked off its six-month stint at the head of the Council of the European Union, under the logo "Europe as a task: rethink, rebuild, repower."

Among Prague's top priorities will be the migration crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine, the need to move away from Russia fossil fuels, the fight against disinformation and democratic values.

"We can say that the world will not be the same after Russia's aggression," Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said last month when he unveiled the programme.

"We want to play an active part and rewrite Europe's future."

Every six months an EU member state is assigned to preside over the EU Council, one of the bloc's co-legislators. The Czech Republic replaces France and will be followed by Sweden.

The presiding state sets the agenda of ministerial meetings, acts as a honest broker during negotiations and represents the position agreed by the 27 before the European Commission and the European Parliament.

Prague's mediating skills are sure to put to the test as the EU tries to advance transformative climate and digital legislation while trying to contain a war at its doorstep and record-breaking inflation at home.

