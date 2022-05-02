European Union policy-makers and citizens approved on Saturday hundreds of recommendations brought forward by the Conference on the Future of Europe.

The Conference plenary — composed of citizens, MEPs, representatives from the EU Council and Commission as well as from member states — approved more than 300 proposals in a special session in Strasbourg.

These proposals are the conclusion of a year of work that saw hundreds of citizens come together to discuss how to make the EU work better along nine themes including climate change, health, the economy and social justice, democracy, digital transformation, education and migration.

These proposals will be submitted to EU leaders on May 9. Many however may be shelved as they would necessitate changes in EU treaties which some member states are against.

