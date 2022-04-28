How will Bulgaria cope without Russian gas?

Russia is refusing to deliver gas to Poland and Bulgaria because both countries refuse to pay in roubles.

The two EU member states have sought to downplay the impact of Gazprom's decision, stressing that they can get gas from other sources.

Bulgaria, which received the vast majority of its gas supply from Russia, said it's now turning to Greece.

But businesses — which use gas more than households — fear they might have to do without.

Now government and opposition parties are now accusing each other of not diversifying supply sources earlier.

Sentiment towards Russia — traditionally favourable in Bulgaria — is also taking a hit.

Watch the video in the top player for a report by Euronews Bulgaria's Editor in Chief.