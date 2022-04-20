Latest Live Coverage

Europe News

Watch: French presidents are among the most powerful in Europe. Here's why

By Euronews
French presidential candidates Marine Le Oen (L) and Emmanuel Macron (R) prior to a live televised debate, May 3, 2017.
French presidential candidates Marine Le Oen (L) and Emmanuel Macron (R) prior to a live televised debate, May 3, 2017.   -   Copyright  AP Photo/Eric Feferberg

French voters will on Sunday elect one of the most powerful presidents in Europe.

Their choice is between centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Whoever gets the keys to the Elysée will be granted sweeping powers few democratic leaders around the world enjoy.

One of the main reasons is that the French electorate directly elects their president and then tends to give them a parliamentary majority in elections held a month later, allowing them to easily enact their agenda.

They also have significant control over the military and the appointment of officials in a variety of top positions.

Watch the video in the top player above to find out more.