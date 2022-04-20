French voters will on Sunday elect one of the most powerful presidents in Europe.

Their choice is between centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Whoever gets the keys to the Elysée will be granted sweeping powers few democratic leaders around the world enjoy.

One of the main reasons is that the French electorate directly elects their president and then tends to give them a parliamentary majority in elections held a month later, allowing them to easily enact their agenda.

They also have significant control over the military and the appointment of officials in a variety of top positions.

