French voters on Sunday put Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen through to the second round of the presidential election in a repeat of their 2017 run-off.

The centrist incumbent and far-right leader are poles apart on most issues but none more so than on the European Union and France's place in it.

The president has been championing deeper European integration since his election in 2017, which he celebrated to the tune of Ode to Joy — the European anthem.

Meanwhile, although Le Pen's position has thawed since her 2017 defeat — she no longer calls for Frexit or for the country to return to the Franc — she has continued to make national sovereignty the cornerstone of her foreign policy.

