Ukraine needs more weapons and quick, says country's foreign minister

Ukraine is asking NATO allies for more military aid as quickly as possible as it prepares for a large scale offensive in its eastern Donbas region.

Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian minister of foreign affairs, was in Brussels on Thursday as a guest at a meeting of the military alliance's foreign affairs ministers, where he pleaded for more weapons to battle Russia in its existential war with Russia.

“Either you help us now -- and I'm speaking about days, not weeks, or your help will come too late, and many people will die, many civilians will lose their homes, many villages will be destroyed. Exactly because this help came too late," Kuleba told reporters.

He also stressed that Ukraine is proposing a "fair deal" to NATO allies.

"You provide us with everything that we need. And we will fight for our security, but also for your security, so that Putin, President Putin will have no chance to test Article five of the North Atlantic Treaty," he said.

NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, said more weapons were on the way, but he failed to provide a delivery timeline.

"We are ready, NATO allies, to provide support to Ukraine and also provide more support, and allies recognise the urgency of providing more support," Stoltenberg said on Thursday.