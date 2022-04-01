Watch: How is the EU providing healthcare to Ukrainian refugees?

Millions of Ukrainians are fleeing the war and crossing into the European Union. As the arrivals continue to grow, healthcare systems come under strain: many of these refugees are in need of medical treatment, including pregnant women, sick children and cancer patients.

In response to demands from neighbouring countries, Brussels has released €3.4 billion in "flexible" cohesion funds that can be used to cover expenses related to healthcare, as well as costs associated with housing, employment, education and social inclusion.

So-called "triage hubs" have been set up to speed up the transfer of patients between member states and over 10,000 hospital beds have been secured for Ukrainians in need of emergency and primary care.

The EU is also focusing on the vaccination of preventable diseases, trying to close the gap between its own citizens and the millions of war refugees.

Watch the video explainer above to learn more about healthcare support for Ukrainian refugees.