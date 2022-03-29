Hungary goes to the polls this weekend, in what is likely to be one of Europe's most consequential elections.

Right-wing prime minister, Viktor Orbán, is looking to extend his 12 year reign by another four years in the face of a serious challenge by six opposition parties, led by the conservative mayor of a small Hungarian city, Péter Márki-Zay.

Brussels will be watching the election with a keen eye, after Orbán opened up multiple battlefronts with the EU over the years, including on the rule of law, migration and so-called illiberal politics.

If Márki-Zay and his ragtag coaltion do come out on top, then Hungary's battles with Brussels could become a thing of the past.

But if Orbán wins, then his sustained rallying cry against Brussels is likely to continue with unknown consequences.

Ahead of Sunday's vote, Euronews hosted a special show to discuss the most important issues, with MEPs from both sides of the political spectrum taking part, including Michal Šimečka, Tineke Strik and Gerolf Annemans, as well as political expert András Bíró-Nagy.

Watch our Hungarian election debate on the video player above.