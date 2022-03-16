Latest Live Coverage

Europe News

Watch: Russia is the most sanctioned country in the world. Here's what you need to know

By Euronews
The EU has imposed a far-reaching list of sanctions against Russia.

Since its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has become the most sanctioned country in the world.

According to the Castellum.AI database, Moscow has being slapped with more than 5,000 different types of penalties, some of which have been in place since the 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Vladimir Putin's regime has surpassed the numbers of Iran, Syria and North Korea in less than one month.

The European Union, in coordination with Western allies, has led the way with an every-growing list of sanctions, which now targets everything from Russian banks to state-owned media and luxury goods.

Watch the video explainer to learn more about EU sanctions.