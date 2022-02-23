London's Metropolitan police have said "no further action will be taken" after a routine assessment of complaints by anti-vaccine protesters.

“The vaccines in use against Covid-19 have been approved by all the relevant national and international regulatory bodies," said Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jane Connors.

"They underwent multiple trials and were subject to stringent approval processes. They are in use in more than 100 countries.

“We have found no evidence to support any claims that information about adverse health implications is being suppressed or withheld from the public in the manner that was alleged."

Many activists had falsely claimed that British police have launched the "world's largest criminal investigation" into COVID-19 jabs.

Anti-vaccine demonstrators had submitted a number of documents at a west London police station last December, claiming vaccines are an alleged threat to public health.

Others had alleged that the UK Parliament had suppressed information about the severity of health implications from COVID jabs.

But the Metropolitan police said on Tuesday that it had closed any such case into vaccination programmes.

"Following an assessment of all the available evidence, it is clear that no criminal offences are apparent," the Metropolitan police said in a statement.

"The Metropolitan Police will not be launching a criminal investigation and no further action will be taken in relation to the allegations."

"The complainants have been written to, informing them of this decision," the authority added.

Global health officials have reiterated that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and any risks are extremely rare.

Across the UK, several anti-vaccine protesters have filmed themselves handing fake legal documents to hospitals, police stations and vaccine centres.

The "documents" contain a variety of unfounded claims from "gross negligent manslaughter and misconduct in a public office" to "murder".

Many people have cited a police case number "60929679/21" as proof of an investigation into COVID-19 vaccinations.

But the Metropolitan Police have repeatedly stated that the case number was routinely generated when a complaint was made.

"A crime reference number ... is not an indication that an investigation is underway or that a crime has been committed, it merely acknowledges that an allegation has been received and recorded," a statement read.

UK police have also pledged to tackle any efforts to "intimidate, harass, or commit assault against emergency service workers, staff and volunteers".

“In recent months, the existence of a crime reference number in relation to these allegations has been widely misrepresented as evidence of a criminal investigation or of findings of wrongdoing. That is not the case," said Connors.

“There have been a number of incidents where individuals quoting this crime reference number have attended vaccination centres, hospitals and other locations in an effort to disrupt the UK’s vaccination programme. That is unacceptable."

“Staff and volunteers working in these places are doing a vitally important job and have the right to do so free from attempts to threaten, intimidate or otherwise disrupt them. Efforts to do so will not be tolerated by the Met or our partners across the country.”