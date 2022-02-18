'Finger cutter': Police arrest one of Europe's most-wanted criminals

One of Europe's most-wanted criminals, nicknamed the "finger cutter", has been arrested in Switzerland.

Zurich cantonal police announced on Thursday they arrested a 35-year-old Belgian that had come under their radar "for forging documents" and who had an international arrest warrant against him.

Flor Bressers had been wanted by Belgian authorities since May 2021. He had been sentenced a year earlier by the Court of Appeal of Antwerp to four years in prison for charges including kidnapping, hostage-taking, armed robbery, commercial and gang drug trafficking and theft.

Belgian media had given him several nicknames including "finger cutter", for allegedly using secateurs to cut off a drug trafficker's finger as punishment, and "De Universitair" because he is believed to have a degree in criminology.

A 28-year-old Dutch woman, his companion, was also arrested.

Patrick Céréda, head of media for Zurich Cantonal Police, told reporters that "in the proceedings here in Zurich, he is accused of forging identity papers on a large scale".

"Based on the information from abroad and the content of the international arrest warrant, we have to assume that the person is to be classified as very dangerous," he added.