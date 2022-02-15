EU's exercise in democratic accountability weeks away from conclusion

Brussels' latest listening exercise, designed to help the EU move forward with the advice of citizens, is due to come to an end within weeks.

The Conference on the Future of Europe, which started last year, is due to present its recommendations to the European Parliament in March and has allowed European citizens to say what they believe are the challenges and priorities facing the bloc.

The latest debate forum was in Maastricht, where the EU as we now know it was formed three decades ago, with a softer approach to migration rhetoric being recommended, as well as becoming less reliant on oil and gas imports.

Among the proposals include a joint migration policy, common facilities for migrants coming to the EU's borders, and less reliance on oil and gas imports.

"What I expect from this conference is that the fact that the citizens are present and are participating in the decision making process will create such a pressure on the stakeholders of the European Union… that they can no longer ignore it," said Guy Verhofstadt, one of the conference's co-chairs.

The conference will next travel to Ireland.

