12 Christmas gifts for your vegan friends

No matter whether you're a vegan looking for gifts that don't compromise your values, or you have a friend or family member who's recently gone plant-based, look no further - we've got you covered.

From luxury nibbles to shoes, workout kits to accessories, these are the best vegan Christmas gifts in 2020.

Food

These vegan mince pies are filled with spiced mincemeat, laced with brandy, and topped with a pastry star, dusted with sugar. They are also cruelty-free and have environmentally friendly packaging

RRP €2.75 @sainsburys.co.uk

2. Violife Christmas Dairy Free Platter

These dairy-free Christmas platters are perfect for rounding off a plant-based Christmas dinner. There are three vegan cheese blocks to choose from - Blu, Cranberry After Dinner, and Mature flavours.

Perfect to serve alongside cheese-board classics such as grapes, crackers, pickles and chutneys.

RRP €3 @Waitrose

3. Vegan Salted Caramel and Dark Chocolate Panettone

This plant-based panettone is an even more luscious twist on the Italian classic.

Along with ethically and sustainably sourced chocolate chips, it’s baked with swathes of subtly salted caramel that swirls into the soft and delicious golden centre – perfect for sharing with friends and family on a festive morning

RRP €22 @Selfridges

4. The Vegan Christmas Wine Selection

A brilliant mixture of everything you need for Christmas. Two bottles of sparkling, 4 reds, 4 whites, a Rosé and a port. The wine is in a mixture of styles and will satisfy even the fussiest of family members.

Vegan wine is exactly the same as ‘normal wine.’ The only difference is that it has either not been fined, or it has been fined using natural substances such as clay or charcoal instead of animal-derived substances.

RRP €164.99 @veganwinebox.co.uk

Stocking Fillers and presents

5. Superstar vegan leather sneakers

Adidas Originals' 'Superstar' sneakers have been designed to reduce material waste.

This vegan leather pair has the style's signature toe caps, which are made from 90 per cent natural fibres and 10 per cent recycled rubber.

RRP €46.73 @net-a-porter

6. Men's vegan wallet

This stylish wallet can fit up to 12 cards and has a double pocket for cash and receipts.

It has a brown paper look finish with beautiful stitching, whilst having the strength and thickness of the toughest leather.

RRP €21 @wearthlondon

7. Mancave grooming essentials

The ultimate combination of 6 essential vegan grooming products for men includes: lemon and oak shower gel, caffeine shampoo, original moisturiser, olive stone face scrub, willow bark face wash and texturising hair paste

RRP €32.90 @ManCave Survival

8. Organic cotton vegan wool and suede slipper

Perfect for winter, Allkind's slippers in tan are made with vegan wool and 100 per cent organic cotton trim and inners. Cosy and ideal for the colder months.

RRP: €84 @Allkind

These gorgeous-smelling candles use 100 per cent natural soy wax instead of beeswax and the candles are hand-poured and scented with phthalate-free fragrance.

RRP €14 @pfcandleco

These ultimate vegan small "leather" goods are made from leaves! Not only are these nifty accessories hand-crafted from durable plant-based materials, but for every purchase, the company plants ten new trees.

RRP €20@treetribe.com

11. Compostable Phone Case

Pela is the world’s first 100% compostable phone case. Made from environmentally friendly materials and entirely plastic-free, their cases are soft, stylish and promise excellent protection for your phone against bumps and drops. At the end of its life your Pela case will biodegrade in any home composting bin.

From €44.95 @pelacase

These recycled yoga pants from Free Spirit feature a beautiful Pachamama design and high waisted style. Breathable and moisture-wicking, they’re cleverly made from 32 recycled plastic bottles.

RRP: €78.00 @Free Spirit

