10 eco-friendly Christmas presents for friends and family

So 2020 hasn't exactly gone to plan, what with a global pandemic and lockdowns keeping us stuck inside. But Christmas is nearly here.

The festive season is upon us and it's important to keep the environment in mind as we head to the (virtual) shops this year for presents.

We've compiled some of the greenest gifts you can opt for this year:

1. Solid Cologne

Men tend to have their signature colognes picked out, but I bet they've never thought about how sustainable their go-to brand is.

Instead of buying his usual fragrance, why not try sustainable brand Solid Cologne? It's a solid wax-based aftershave made with natural wax and skin friendly cologne, which is applied directly on to the skin.

The cologne begins with fresh grapefruit, leading to the heart of aromatic bay leaf and jasmine. The woody base includes patchouli, oak moss and ambergris.

Buy now for €22

Solid Cologne Alexandria Hall photography/www.A-H.Photography

2. La Di Da candles

La Di Da luxury scented candles are hand-made with 100 per cent organic plant wax. They offer up subtle, natural fragrances perfect for any home at Christmas. Fragrances come in:

Pink Fizz & Grapefruit

Wild Fig & Grape

Sea Salt & Spray

Lime leaf & Ginger

The candles boast around 60 hours burn time and come packaged in recycled brown card boxes.

Buy now for €17

La Di Da Organic Scented Candles La Di Da

3. FSC-certified Hunter boots

The wellies brand worn by celebs all over the world has launched its first Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC) certified collection of boots, as part of its commitment to sourcing products ethically and sustainably.

They come in traditional Olive and have been crafted using high quality materials. Hunter's rubber plantation is independently audited to ensure it protects the natural resources, local biodiversity and the rights of all people in the supply chain and local community.

Plus, let's face it, they look pretty cool.

Buy them here for €130

Women's Original FSC®-Certified Tall Wellington Boots Hunter

4. Roberts bluetooth speakers

The Beacon 320 is a full-range Bluetooth speaker perfect for Christmas this year. With distinctive colours and rich sound, it’s one of the most stylish speakers on the market.

Plus, Roberts is a brand committed to sustainability and has invested in both recycled packaging and reclaimed waste alternatives recently. It is certified by The Planet Mark.

Buy it here for €167

Beacon speakers Roberts

5. Zero-waste cookbook

With a devoted Instagram following of over 250k, a cookbook hailed ‘the second most sustainable in the world, 2020’ and an irresistible smile, Max La Manna is making an impact as the poster boy of zero waste cooking.

So why wouldn't you want to buy his cookbook? Find out how to make banana peel into 'pulled pork' or how to turn carrot tops into delicious pesto.

Buy it here for €17

More Plants, Less Waste cookbook by chef Max La Manna Max La Manna

6. Reusable coffee cup

We might be in the midst of a global pandemic, but that doesn't mean we're forfeiting our pumpkin spice lattes this Christmas.

This is our favourite reusable coffee cup by Keep Cup, in Festive Firethorn.

Keep Cup was founded in 2007 by Abigail Forsyth and her brother Jamie Forsyth after they grew concerned about the volume of single-use coffee cups being thrown away.

Buy it here for €19

Festive Firethorn reusable coffee cup Keep Cup

7. H20 shower radio

This is a really unique gift we bet you've never even heard of. The H20 water-powered shower radio fits in between your taps so that when you turn on the water, the flow powers a mini turbine inside the radio.

This creates the right amount of energy for clear sound and excellent reception. Best thing is, it's simple to fit yourself with no tools required. Very cool!

Buy it here for €29

H2O water powered Shower Radio H2O

8. Recycled laptop case

This unisex laptop case by BEEN London is a beautiful present for that-hard working friend or family member.

It has dense felt padding so that your laptop stays protected inside and is made from 100 per cent recycled leather. Even the polyester zip is made from recycled PET bottles.

Buy it here for €106

Dalston Laptop Case in Ripe Mango colour BEEN London

9. Recycled bottle glassware

If you're stuck for a really original present this year, go for some recycled glassware from Graham and Green.

The jugs, bottles and glasses are made out of 100 per cent recycled old wine bottles from Zanzibar, the product of a village youth charity project. No two are alike, expect slight variations in size and colour.

Buy them here from €18

Recycled bottle glassware Graham and Green

10. A vinyl record bowl for that person who loves music

Last but not least, this is a gift for the music lover in your family.

A large 12", old vinyl has been upcycled into a fluted record bowl. It's a must-have for anyone who loves all things retro!

The bowl is made from genuine records from over the past sixty years and is saving them from charity shop shelves and car-boot sales.

Buy it here for €11