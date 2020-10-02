Will there be flying taxis in Paris for the 2024 Olympics?

The newest prototype of a flying taxi has been unveiled at an airport near Paris - and it's all electric.

German start-up Volocopter claims it is the first commercially certified air taxi in the world. The vehicle is called VoloCity, and is designed to fly around cities and urban environments, transporting passengers with ease.

Flight tests are not yet complete, but if successful, a demonstration will take place over the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Soon afterwards, electric flying taxis could become an everyday reality. The company plans to open air taxi routes in the next two to three years in Europe.

VoloCity taxis will meet all the requirements of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), according to CEO Florian Reuter.