Facebook
Transport

Will there be flying taxis in Paris for the 2024 Olympics?

euronews_icons_loading
Will there be flying taxis in Paris for the 2024 Olympics?
One of the aircrafts of German eVTOL Startup Volocopter flying over Paris   -   Copyright  © Volocopter
Doloresz Katanich

By Doloresz Katanich

with AP

Text sizeAaAa

The newest prototype of a flying taxi has been unveiled at an airport near Paris - and it's all electric.

German start-up Volocopter claims it is the first commercially certified air taxi in the world. The vehicle is called VoloCity, and is designed to fly around cities and urban environments, transporting passengers with ease.

Flight tests are not yet complete, but if successful, a demonstration will take place over the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Soon afterwards, electric flying taxis could become an everyday reality. The company plans to open air taxi routes in the next two to three years in Europe.

VoloCity taxis will meet all the requirements of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), according to CEO Florian Reuter.

Most viewed