Inside the innovative eco-school designed to remove air pollution

This 'Forest School' design was the winning entry for a competition held to create a new educational facility in Pune, a city in western India.

The design comes from architecture studio Nudes who specialise in blending social, cultural and environmental aspects in a building.

The city of Pune has witnessed dramatic urban growth as well as worsening air quality in the last decade. The level of pollutants regularly exceeds both Indian standards and World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

The design of the 'Forest School' tackles this problem. The vertical garden serves to purify the air from pollutants and chemicals and turn carbon dioxide into oxygen. The healthy school environment is topped off by a rooftop “infinity” cycling track.

The school will teach children from an early age, providing hands-on learning about the environment and climate change.