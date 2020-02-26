Positive Luxury awarded luxury brands and industry leaders for their outstanding sustainability performance in 2020. The cocktail reception and ceremony held at the Kimpton Hotel in Bloomsbury, London, was hosted by charismatic television personality Lisa Snowdon and jeweller Stephen Webster.

The most sustainable businesses of 2020

This year’s award, which were open to all luxury businesses both in and outside the Positive Luxury network, saw 23 brands competing to win in 9 different categories such as ‘breakthrough brand of the year’ which recognises young labels, ‘circular economy pioneer of the year’ and ‘business leader of the year’. The judging panel, composed of experts in the field, including Arizona Muse and Amber Valletta, were given the hard task of picking the winners.

Diana Verde Nieto at the Positive Luxury Awards 2020 Positive Luxury

Positive Luxury is behind the ‘Butterfly Mark’. This seal of approval is given to brands which successfully pass a thorough assessment of their social and environmental practices. In true Positive Luxury manner, the evening was zero carbon and designed with the environment in mind.

In her introduction speech, Diana Verde Nieto, CEO of the company, assured the audience that the flower arrangement from Arena Flowers, made up of 50% waste and 50% British seasonally-sourced flowers, would be donated after the event. The food was sustainably sourced and the menu printed on recycled paper. Guests didn’t receive goody bags and were encouraged to wear something they already owned or rent from My Wardrobe HQ.

Sustainability leaders of the luxury industry

Luxury boutique hotel Salt of Palmar won ‘Brand of the year’. A sustainable champion of the tourism industry, the Mauritius resort distinguished itself thanks to a 360° program including providing jobs for the local community, a zero-plastic policy, and drawing from their own farm boasting permaculture practices and hydroponics to yield diverse crops.

One of Euronews Living’s favourites, Stay Wild Swim, won ‘Breakthrough Brand of the Year’ having demonstrated commitment in all five of the Positive Luxury assessment areas; innovation, social and environmental framework, community investment and governance. Read our full interview with the founders here.

Established luxury brands Swarovski, De Beers, and Selfridges were also amongst the winners. Luxury sports watch Linde Werdelin won ‘Circular Economy Pioneer of the Year’, private jet company Victor received the ‘Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign of the Year’ award, and Candiani Spa achieved ‘Innovation of the Year’.

Anya Hindmarch (L) and Alice Temperley attend the Positive Luxury Awards 2020 Positive Luxury

Leebo Freeman, Hum Fleming, guest and Matthew Zorpas attend the Positive Luxury Awards 2020 Positive Luxury

Lady Carole Bamford (L) receives the Positive Luxury Awards 2020 Positive Luxury

How to reduce waste and implement circularity were the main topics of the night. Carole Bamford, ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ recipient, shared some of her wisdom with the audience during an inspiring Q&A on stage. Recalling the early days of her career, she explained how organic farming came to her naturally at a time when no one else would even consider it.

Swiss brand Weleda received the ‘Better World Initiative of the Year’. The cosmetic brand established in 1921, rooted in biodynamic agriculture is credited with contributing significantly to the modern organic farming movement. It achieved the most effective results through philanthropic investment in the community in 2020.

Find out more about Positive Luxury and the Butterfly Mark on their website.