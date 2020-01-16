The sustainable fashion trade fair Neonyt has opened on the sidelines of Berlin Fashion Week.

The event has moved to the abandoned Tempelhof Airport, where jackets made from ocean plastics, shoes made out of recycled materials and t-shirts made with coffee grounds are some of the products on display.

A sensational fashion show draws the attention to multi-label looks put together from over 80 sustainable designer collections. More than 210 fashion labels are scheduled to take part in the fair, with sustainable certification a requirement to take part.

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

In 2019, climate change demonstrations spread around the world. The Fridays For Future movement, inspired by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, asks school children to strike on Fridays. The movement has also organised large scale demonstrations.

Activism and the increased interest in climate change issues mean that sustainable fashion is becoming mainstream, states the communications director of one of the eco brands named Ecoalf.

"The whole Fridays For Future movement, the mindset of the generation that comes now is very different from the previous generation. There has been a huge step. Five years ago there was almost no interest. Now you can't avoid it," says Niels Garbe.

Hit play on the video above to see the latest eco trends displayed at the show.