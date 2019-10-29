American menswear brand UntuckIt is set to make its European debut with the opening of two new London stores.

As the name suggests, the premium brand specialises in shirts designed to be worn untucked.

The pair of stores are set to open on 6 November in Kensington’s Westfield London shopping mall and Covent Garden. It adds to the 80 UntuckIt (stylised UNTUCKit) shops opened across North America since its launch in 2011, where the brand offers both men’s and women’s apparel.

UntuckIt previously launched a range in association with Major League Baseball, now it's gunning for the Premier League PR Newsfoto

Both its UK stores will carry its men’s clothing range and offer whisky tastings to “complement the shopper experience”, the brand said.

UntuckIt's clothing range goes beyond shirts, also offering jumpers, jackets, blazers, t-shirts and trousers.

"Since we began opening stores across the US and Canada, having a presence in the UK has always been top of mind for us," said founder Chris Riccobono.

"We're thrilled to have chosen two of the most fashion-centric locations in London to kick off our physical presence there. For years, customers have asked when we'll offer our product outside of North America, so we're looking forward to giving them an authentic way to experience UntuckIt up close and in person."

In addition to the store openings east of the Atlantic, the brand has partnered with Premier League and Belgian international footballer Kevin De Bruyne in a bid to put a familiar face on the brand. Manchester City midfielder De Bruyne will appear in marketing campaigns for the brand, in a departure from his usual wardrobe of athleisure wear as depicted on his Instagram.

Is UntuckIt a sustainable brand?

Earlier this year, UntuckIt unveiled a partnership with sustainable swimwear brand Fair Harbor. US-based Fair Harbor creates men’s and women’s swimwear using recycled plastic bottles.

UntuckIt x Fair Harbor PR Newsfoto

The collaboration saw the two design a range of six eco-conscious swimming trunks and shorts made from plastic bottles rescued from the oceans and beaches.

As part of the deal, UntuckIt decided to incubate Fair Harbor’s executive team at its headquarters. In return, Fair Harbor agreed to offer its insights on how to make UntuckIt a more sustainable business and bring the environment to the forefront of its business.