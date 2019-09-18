Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Death knell for the high street? Fashion funeral in pictures

By

Helene Jeunet/Euronews

Extinction Rebellion protesters gather in Trafalgar Square before the procession.

Helene Jeunet/Euronews

The processing activists dressed in black and covered their faces as they held a 'funeral' for fashion.

Helene Jeunet/Euronews

Amongst the activists dressed in black, Extinction Rebellion's distinctive Red Brigade stood out.

Helene Jeunet/Euronews
Helene Jeunet/Euronews

The action forms part of the groups continued protest against London Fashion Week.

Helene Jeunet/Euronews

The group are calling for an end to the twice yearly fashion trade show as they say it promotes consumerism.

Helene Jeunet/Euronews

Protesters carried a symbolic coffin down the Strand whilst a band played funeral marches in the background.

Helene Jeunet/Euronews

Spokespeople Sara Arnold and Bel Jacobs made speeches once the procession reached its final destination outside 180 Strand.

Helene Jeunet/Euronews
Helene Jeunet/Euronews
