Bentley unveils 'future of luxury' self-driving car

Bentley has marked its centenary with the debut of a self-driving grand tourer, that claims to represent the next 100 years of car travel.

The Bentley EXP 100 GT is fully electric, with a predicted range of up to 700km. It can be driven autonomously, with a luxury interior allowing the occupants to sit back and relax, or the mode can be altered to allow a driver to take the wheel.

Its design has done away with the traditional dashboard in favour of statement furniture, made with 5,000-year-ild fossilised British oak, infused with recycled copper, in addition to organic faux leather made with textiles from wine making, and British-farmed wool carpets.

“The Bentley EXP 100 GT represents the kind of cars we want to make in the future,” said director of design, Stefan Sielaff. “Like those iconic Bentleys of the past, this car connects with its passengers’ emotions and helps them experience and safeguard the memories of the really extraordinary journeys they take.”

Hit play on the video above for more.