These climate rulings could set a landmark precedent in Europe’s top rights court.

Rulings on three landmark legal cases in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) could set a precedent on whether governments have to protect people from climate change.

These cases all accuse European governments of not acting or not taking enough action against climate change.

Though some domestic cases have been successful, it will be the first time the ECHR has issued a ruling on climate change and will determine if government policies are violating the European Convention of Human Rights.

The rulings will set a legal precedent on how human rights law is interpreted by the court when it comes to climate change.

What cases is the ECHR ruling on?

The first of the cases was brought by KlimaSeniorinnen (Swiss Elders for Climate Protection). This association of 2,500 Swiss women have an average age of 73.

The Swiss elders filed a complaint about various “failings” on climate change that “would seriously harm their state of health”. They argue that their government’s policies are “clearly inadequate” for keeping global warming below the Paris Agreement limit of 1.5C.

After battling in the Swiss courts for several years and finally being defeated in the Federal Court - the country’s highest - they escalated the case to the ECHR.

The second comes from the former mayor of the French town of Grande-Synthe, Damien Careme. It complains about the “deficiencies” of the government putting his town at risk from rising sea levels.

Careme filed a case in France’s highest administrative court in 2019. France’s Council of State ruled in favour of the municipality but rejected Careme’s personal case which is how it ended up at the ECHR.

The third and perhaps most wide-reaching case was brought by six Portuguese young people aged 12 to 24. Fires that spread across their country in 2017 spurred them to action.

Their case is not just against Portugal but every EU member state, Norway, Switzerland, Turkey, the UK and Russia.

All three cases hinge on articles in the European Convention of Human Rights which protect the “right to life” and the “right to respect for private life”.

Portuguese young people pose with a banner outside the European Court of Human Rights on 27 September 2023 in Strasbourg, eastern France. AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File

What does the ruling mean for climate action?

These three cases raise several legal questions about a government’s obligations when it comes to climate change. This includes their duty to prevent foreseeable human rights harms caused by climate change; who can seek protection and redress from climate harms from the ECHR; and the role of international law like the Paris Agreement in determining what is adequate climate action.

There is no specific mention of climate change in the European Convention of Human Rights. But the court has already ruled for industry and waste management that, based on Article 8 or the right to respect for private and family life, states have an obligation to maintain a “healthy environment”.

If the court rules in favour of these three cases, it could set a precedent for other individuals to go to the ECHR seeking redress for their government’s failure to protect them from the consequences of climate change.

The rulings would apply to how human rights law is interpreted to protect citizens from climate change across the 46 member states of the Council of Europe. These cases could also serve as a blueprint for future court decisions, influencing climate cases still pending in both Europe and across the world.