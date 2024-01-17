Women have a history of being underrepresented at the major climate talks and only five have been appointed as presidents in 29 years of the event.

Azerbaijan, which will host the COP29 climate summit at the end of this year, has appointed an organising committee for the event made up of 28 men and no women.

The gender bias has been lambasted by campaigners as regressive, with one group saying “climate change affects the whole world, not half of it.”

Azerbaijan’s president Ilham Aliyev announced the controversial lineup last week.

The members are predominantly government ministers or officials and include the head of the state security service.

Azerbaijan’s all-male COP29 committee sparks condemnation

Azerbaijan’s committee appointments drew sharp criticism from the She Changes Climate campaign group which published a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“This [committee] is a regressive step in the journey towards gender parity in climate; but there is still time for change,” the group wrote.

“We ask for equal representation in the governance of this year’s climate talks, because climate change affects the whole world, not half of it.”

Last year, the COP28 host nation the United Arab Emirates appointed an organising committee of 63 per cent women.

But women have a history of being underrepresented at the major climate talks and only five have been selected as presidents in 29 years of the event.

This year, former state oil executive Mukhtar Babayev will lead talks as the COP29 president-designate. He is now Azerbaijan’s minister of ecology and natural resources.

“We once again ask for a firewall between the fossil fuel industry and the COP presidency as environmental integrity remains a concern for us and many civil society organisations,” She Changes Climate added in its statement.

Other groups also spoke out against the decision. “The world is on fire, our climate is in crisis, women are disproportionately affected. So what’s the COP29 committee’s revolutionary idea to save the planet? Excluding women from decision making… of course!,” wrote the UK-based Women's Equality Party on X.

The COP29 committee is responsible for preparing and implementing an Action Plan governing the organisation and conduct of the summit.

This is the second year in a row that the UN’s key climate summit will be hosted by a petro-state. Azerbaijan is highly dependent on fossil fuels and is the oldest oil-producing region in the world.