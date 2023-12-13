09:00

Text has a 'litany of loopholes', say small island states

Samoan lead negotiator Anne Rasmussen has also taken to the floor on behalf of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) saying they were not in the room when the text was agreed.

"We didn't want to interrupt the standing ovation but we are confused."

She says that the draft text has "many strong elements" but that the "course correction" needed has not been secured.

Samoa says the focus on energy systems is "disappointing", listing other objections to the text which it says has a "litany of loopholes" that are of major concern to AOSIS.

"It is not enough to reference the science and then ignore what the science is telling us to do."

Sultan Al Jaber has thanked the Samoan delegation for its comments and moved on with proceedings.