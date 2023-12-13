After days of negotiations and uncertainty, the draft text was approved this morning with no objections by countries at COP28.
Welcome to our live coverage of COP28. Keep up to date with the latest news from Dubai from the UN climate conference.
Text has a 'litany of loopholes', say small island states
Samoan lead negotiator Anne Rasmussen has also taken to the floor on behalf of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) saying they were not in the room when the text was agreed.
"We didn't want to interrupt the standing ovation but we are confused."
She says that the draft text has "many strong elements" but that the "course correction" needed has not been secured.
Samoa says the focus on energy systems is "disappointing", listing other objections to the text which it says has a "litany of loopholes" that are of major concern to AOSIS.
"It is not enough to reference the science and then ignore what the science is telling us to do."
Sultan Al Jaber has thanked the Samoan delegation for its comments and moved on with proceedings.
Deal is 'beginning of the end' for fossil fuels says UN climate chief
UN climate chief Simon Stiell has also taken to the stage after hugging COP28 president Sultan Al Jaber. He says we needed this COP to "send crystal clear signals on several fronts" with some "genuine strides forward".
He calls this outcome the "beginning of the end" for fossil fuels.
Stiell says that the world "must get on with the job of putting the Paris agreement to full work", emphasising the importance of the pledge to triple renewable energy by 2030 and for rich nations to provide funding for poorer nations.
"In early 2025, countries must deliver new NDCs (nationally determined contributions), it must bring us into alignment with a 1.5C world. We will keep working to improve the process," Stiell tells the room.
His final message is to ordinary people everywhere.
"Every one of you is making a difference, your voices and determination will be more important than ever. We are still in this race, we will be with you every step of the way."
Al Jaber concludes with a standing ovation in the plenary:
"Future generations may not know your names but they will owe every single one of you a debt of gratitude. If it wasn't for your collective effort, we would not have been able to achieve this historic achievement. I thank you again."
What happens from here is already on the COP28 president's mind. He warns countries that "an agreement is only as good as its implementation".
"We are what we do, not what we say. We must turn this agreement into tangible action. If we unite, we can have a profound effect on all of our futures. Inclusivity kept us going in the difficult days. Everyone has been heard, from Indigenous peoples or youth to Global South."
Fossil fuels in a COP agreement for the 'first time ever'
Speaking to the room after the deal was agreed, Al Jaber says this is a historic moment.
“It is built on common ground, it is strengthened by full inclusivity. It is enhanced, balanced but make no mistake, a historic package.”
“For the first time, to deliver on methane and emissions. We have language on fossil fuels in our final agreement for the first time ever," he says.
Before telling the plenary that the deal had been approved, the COP28 president said that negotiators worked through the night to reach consensus.
"The presidency listened, engaged and guided," he said. "I promised I would roll up my sleeves. I promised I would be with you."
"You did step up, you showed flexibility, you put common interest ahead of self-interest."
Just like that with no objections, a bang of the gavel and cheers from the crowd, Sultan Al Jaber tells the room that the deal has been approved.
COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber has started the plenary, here we go.
Country representatives have been called to what the COP28 Presidency hopes is a final meeting this morning. They could pass the deal and end two weeks of tough negotiations or there may be more debate.
It's already late to start with some key representatives - like UK minister Graham Stuart who left Dubai yesterday to return briefly to London - only just making it into the room.
A reminder before we properly begin that deals struck at UN climate conferences have to be passed by consensus.
As they entered the plenary, country representatives were met by activists telling them to "hold the line" and bring an end to fossil fuels.
With countries now going into a plenary on the new draft text, Fernanda Carvalho WWF's global climate and energy policy lead says it is a "sorely needed improvement" from the previous version that caused outrage.
"The language on fossil fuels is much better but still falls short of calling for the full phase out of coal, oil and gas. Unfortunately, the draft also includes dangerous distractions such as transitional fuels, nuclear and carbon capture and storage listed as zero and low-emission technologies.
"The text calls on all countries to be guided by IPCC climate science and the aim of limiting global warming to 1.5oC, but the guidance is not fully aligned with this aim. For a liveable planet we need a full phase out of all fossil fuels and the transition to a renewable energy future."
Carvalho says countries are now moving towards a text that would represent a "significant moment".
"For decades UN climate talks have failed to address fuels driving the climate crisis. This can mark the beginning of a new era of the climate regime.
"The ambition of the Global Stocktake outcome will define the legacy of COP28. Countries must use these final hours to push for an even more ambitious text that is fully aligned with preventing the most devastating consequences of the climate crisis.”