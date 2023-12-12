10:37

EU climate chief says 'super majority' want more ambition

EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra and other members of the High Ambition Coalition (HAC) - an alliance of the world’s most climate ambitious nations - have met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres this morning to share their views.

"There is a very large group of countries here, a majority, a super majority some call it here, that do want more ambition, on mitigation, on adaptation, on financing, on solving the problem and making sure that we keep 1.5 in reach," he told reporters after coming out of this meeting.

He added that the HAC needed to come together to make that happen.

"That's what we owe to each other and that's what we owe to everyone watching around the world."

Hoekstra posted a full recording of the press huddle on X, formerly known as Twitter.





