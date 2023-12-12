Today is the scheduled end of talks but after a 'disappointing' draft text was released by the presidency, it looks like things may now run over.
EU climate chief says 'super majority' want more ambition
EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra and other members of the High Ambition Coalition (HAC) - an alliance of the world’s most climate ambitious nations - have met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres this morning to share their views.
"There is a very large group of countries here, a majority, a super majority some call it here, that do want more ambition, on mitigation, on adaptation, on financing, on solving the problem and making sure that we keep 1.5 in reach," he told reporters after coming out of this meeting.
He added that the HAC needed to come together to make that happen.
"That's what we owe to each other and that's what we owe to everyone watching around the world."
Hoekstra posted a full recording of the press huddle on X, formerly known as Twitter.
1/3 There's a strong group of countries fighting at #COP28 to keep alive the 1.5c limit in the Paris Agreement - not just in words but with a clear pathway to deliver. With our friends in the @HACoalition we met @antonioguterres to present our views. We'll keep working together.
2/3 There's a strong group of countries fighting at #COP28 to keep alive the 1.5c limit in the Paris Agreement - not just in words but with a clear pathway to deliver. With our friends in the @HACoalition we met @antonioguterres to present our views. We'll keep working together. pic.twitter.com/YeQaLT4rgj— Wopke Hoekstra (@WBHoekstra) December 12, 2023
3/3 There's a strong group of countries fighting at #COP28 to keep alive the 1.5c limit in the Paris Agreement - not just in words but with a clear pathway to deliver. With our friends in the @HACoalition we met @antonioguterres to present our views. We'll keep working together. pic.twitter.com/CPm25qoBEK— Wopke Hoekstra (@WBHoekstra) December 12, 2023
A reminder from Euronews science reporter Jeremy Wilks as the COP28 process continues.
Global GHG emissions increased 1.2 percent from 2021 to 2022, to reach a new record high of 57.4 giga tonnes of CO2 equivalent. They rose again by 1.1% in 2023.
This global stocktake will inform the next round of Nationally Determined Contributions from countries, due in 2025
This will include targets for 2035. If we want to be below 2 degrees we need global emissions in 2035 to be down to 36 GtCO2e. And down to 25 gt to reach 1.5C
We wanted the draft text to 'spark conversations', COP28 presidency says
COP28 Director-General Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi has given reporters in Dubai an update on where negotiations stand.
"Many issues remain open, and that is normal at this stage of things," he said.
"As you know, yesterday we released a text. As you also know, lots of Parties felt it did not fully address their concerns. We expected that. In fact, we wanted the text to spark conversations…and that is what happened."
Al Suwaidi says that parties hold deeply split views - especially on the language of fossil fuels. He again reiterated that the text was released as a starting point for discussions.
"When we released it, we knew opinions were polarized…but what we did not know was where each country’s red lines were.
"By releasing our first draft of the text, we got Parties to come to us quickly with those red lines."
The director-general said that the presidency spent last night taking that feedback which has put them in a position to draft a new text - one they hope will include a "historic" mention of fossil fuels. But, he says, it is then up to the parties to agree on it.
"Now we need them to roll up their sleeves and give us a text we can all be proud of."
Hopes for finishing on time have faded fast - COP28 was meant to finish around midday local time today. But it isn't unusual for the climate talks to run over with plenty of previous conferences taking a few days longer to conclude than planned.
So what's holding up the deal? The draft text released by the presidency yesterday wasn't received well by many countries. In part because of paragraph 39 which covers fossil fuels and energy. It calls for countries to reduce “consumption and production of fossil fuels, in a just, orderly and equitable manner" rather than an outright phase-out.
There's been a lot of discussion over the little word "could" included before the list of recommendations too. Critics have said it provides countries with a loophole that means these are paths they could take, inter alia (among other things). So far I've heard the draft called a "choose your own adventure" approach to climate action and a "meaningless wishlist".
And all of this is just about the portion of the text covering energy and fossil fuels. There's still work to be done on climate adaptation, technical issues such as the regulation of carbon markets and more concrete goals in some other parts of the text.
Needless to say, there's still a long way to go before we will have a final deal from COP28.
Good morning! We're here once again on what is meant to be the final day of COP28 - though that is looking increasingly unlikely.
Here's a recap of what happened yesterday:
- COP28 presidency released a long-anticipated draft text that doesn't include the phrase 'phase out' fossil fuels - much to the disappointment of various countries and campaigners.
- EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said that as it stands now, it is "disappointing" and "not adequate to address the problem we are here to tackle".
- Many NGOs, campaigners and civil society groups have also said that it is inadequate.
- Small Island States are concerned that their voices aren't being heard in talks, claiming "several other Parties have enjoyed preferential treatment, compromising the transparency and inclusivity of the process".
- Brazil was formally chosen as the host of COP30 and Azerbaijan was also confirmed as the host of COP29 next year.
Another day, another text! As we head into overtime, expect more wrangling over language, disagreements over fossil fuels and hammering out of the details for the final deal from COP28.