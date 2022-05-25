Over 60 species of plants are being cultivated on the rooftop garden of a Brussels supermarket, as part of a project financed by the European Union.

The Lagum Project is experimenting with the idea of an urban garden and wants to determine whether they are sustainable or not.

Since March, more than 2 tonnes of fruit and vegetables have been harvested.

"We look into the agronomic part of the research, but also we look about the multi-functionality of these kinds of projects. So there is production, yes, but there is also training, and awareness, and cohesion of the social neighbourhood," Francisco Davila, a researcher at the agroecology lab of Vrije Universiteit, told Euronews.

The project aims to educate and involve local people in the whole process and hopes to improve the lives of underprivileged people.

"We started to use it also with a social purpose. 'Refresh' is a social restaurant, and they use the production (the plants) for the restaurant. But we started also to distribute that to the vulnerable people," said Nevruz Unal, an elected representative for city renovation.

The experimental phase will last for two to three more years. If proven to be sustainable, this method could be exported to other rooftops in Europe.

