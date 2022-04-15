Zookeepers in London laid on a festive egg hunt for their animals, ahead of the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Painting papier-mâché eggs in bright colours, keepers at ZSL London Zoo hid tasty treats for meerkats Frank, Dracula, Penelope and Meko to find amongst the sandy rocks in their home.

Western lowland gorillas Mjukuu, Effie, Alika and Gernot also got in on the festivities, eggsploring veg-filled Easter piñatas hung in their enclosures.

"The gorillas loved tearing into their colourful Easter piñatas in search of snacks, but despite there being plenty to go round, the meerkats were extremely protective over their festive hoard," says head zookeeper Dan Simmonds at the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) Zoo.

Gorilla Alika enjoys Easter treats at ZSL London Zoo. ZSL London Zoo

What is the Zoological Society of London?

The Zoological Society of London (ZSL) is an international conservation charity founded in April 1826. Its main purpose is to work on bringing wildlife back from the brink of extinction.

The society investigates the health threats facing animals, as well as helping people and wildlife to live alongside each other more harmoniously, through a mixture of science, field conservation and public outreach. ZSL London Zoo is a popular part of this mission.

Watch the video to see how the animals found their Easter eggs.