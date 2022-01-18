Why are these Australian dancers performing on a melting iceberg?

Suspended 20 metres above Sydney Harbour, a 2700-kg iceberg slowly melted on Saturday as part of a performance drawing attention to the ongoing climate crisis.

Entitled ‘THAW’, the art installation was created by Australian physical theatre company, Legs On The Wall.

Artists Vicki Van Hout, Jenni Large and Isabel Estrella danced across the iceberg over a period of eight hours - with the ice slowly thawing beneath their feet.

“Art can be an amazing way for audiences to experience and engage with real issues,” says Joshua Thomson, the artistic director of Legs On The Wall.

“We’re hoping that people come away from THAW with an increased desire to take action against climate change.”

It comes just days after Australia matched its hottest day on record, with temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius in the town of Onslow, WA.

The installation is part of the 2022 Sydney Festival, a celebration of art, performance and big ideas, which takes over the Port Jackson Bay area every year.

Watch the video above to see the stunning performance.