Schoolchildren in Glasgow, UK are asking world leaders heading to COP26, to 'do their best' to halt climate change.

“I'm worried because if the world gets too hot then all animals will start dying and (...) people won't survive anymore,” says eight-year-old Felix at St Conval’s primary school.

He and his classmates have been learning about the effects of climate change ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in November. The conference will see hundreds of world leaders debating the issue on a global scale.

The most important thing is that they can try their best and if they do, then they can make a very big difference on our earth. Hiba Eight-year-old student

After learning about global warming and the threat to wildlife, nine-year-old Cassie says she is scared about the future. Her classmate, Hiba, believes it is important for both adults and children to be educated and take action to protect the planet for future generations. Using less energy, educating yourself and others, shopping consciously and conserving water are among Hiba’s suggestions to help the environment.

“These are some of the most important things that we can do to save our planet from climate change and if we do all these things, we might make a very big difference,” says Hiba.

After various extreme weather events across the world this year, it is hoped that COP26 will bring the international community together to agree on a detailed action plan to tackle climate change. This includes meeting the targets laid out in the Paris Agreement and limiting global warming to well below 2°C.

