If you've spent time on TikTok recently, you've likely come across videos about something called 'The Blue Paradox'. This educational pop-up has been trending on social media, as thousands flock to visit the temporary exhibition. But what exactly is it?

The Blue Paradox is a totally free immersive experience all about the ocean plastic crisis. It's currently in London, where there are just four days left to see it, after it opened its doors on 15 September.

It features incredible 360-degree digital projections that visitors can walk beneath, that explore the impact plastic waste has on our planet’s most valuable natural resource, the ocean.

The unique exhibition was launched by SC Johnson in partnership with Conservation International, an environmental organisation that works to protect nature for the well-being of humanity. And help us move toward a waste-free world.

The exhibition was designed to help educate and shed light on how incredibly disruptive waste can be to our planet ecosystems, and particularly the ocean.

Not only that, every visit to The Blue Paradox is helping to make a difference. For each person that attends, SC Johnson is donating to Conservation International to help protect one square kilometre of the ocean.

“The Blue Paradox brings the permanence of plastic front-and-centre, encouraging visitors to take meaningful action," says M Sanjayan, CEO of Conservation International.

"We hope this will serve as a model for other businesses concerned with protecting our oceans, the source of all life on Earth."

The event itself has been a huge success, with visitors commenting on how enlightening the experience was.

“The Blue Paradox is a beautiful but startling reminder of the impact of human behaviour on the environment. Can immersive experiences be a catalyst for behavioural change?” wrote Adam Drinkwater on Twitter.

“Went along to the Blue Paradox exhibition this weekend - SO thought-provoking and informative. Really well explained the problem and challenges of reducing plastic waste,” said another user.

How can I visit The Blue Paradox?

Tickets are available here, for free, but you must act fast.

The multi-sensorial pop-up is only open for four more days and has been incredibly successful, with queues of people outside its doors every day.