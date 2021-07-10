The blackness of space, the thinness of the atmosphere, and the lack of borders below. These are the three things that astronauts normally mention when you ask them about their first impressions from orbit.

For those of us who are lucky enough to have met professional spacefarers, these answers have become something of a cliché.

However, if we unpack them, turn them around and reflect on them in the light of the dawning age of space tourism, then perhaps those three observations will herald a change in mindset on the environment.

Is there a chance that this decade's generation of privateer space tourists will emerge from their shiny new capsules with a newfound appreciation of our planet?

Earthrise: Taken aboard Apollo 8 by Bill Anders, this iconic picture shows Earth peeking out from beyond the moon as the first crewed spacecraft circumnavigated the Moon. NASA

A chance for billionaires to see the brilliance of Earth

Richard Branson will be blasting above the Karman line tomorrow in Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity, with Jeff Bezos following suit on 20 July in Blue Origin's New Shepard 4.

Technically they will be in space, albeit just for a few minutes. They won't orbit around the Earth, as Yuri Gagarin did in 1961, and they won't cruise along 400 kilometres above our heads like Thomas Pesquet and his crewmates today.

However, both Branson and Bezos will have the most outstanding view across the countries below, they will see the curvature of the Earth, and they will be confronted by the chilling blackness of outer space.

VSS Unity in space over New Mexico. Virgin Galactic

British ESA astronaut Tim Peake once recounted to me the first moment he saw the vast universe before his eyes as he took a pause during an ISS spacewalk.

People like Tim are incredibly brave, but I didn't get the impression that looking into the void made him feel at all reassured or comforted.

The first man to spacewalk, Russian space legend Alexei Leonov once recounted to Euronews his brief venture into the nothingness around our planet, his eyes full of wonder as he described "the very black sky, black as coal, bright, un-flickering stars, and so many of them”.

Even in his twilight years, you could see that it was a vision that continued to blow his mind.

Those who have witnessed the universe first-hand often recount how our blue planet is a unique oasis amongst an all-enveloping blackness.

A dazzling display from the aurora Australis, taken from the International Space Station by Tim Peake during his mission in 2016. European Space Agency

So, let's hope that Branson, Bezos, and the other rich and influential people who pioneer these fleeting forays into space will return humbled by the absolutely epic emptiness of our universe.

Let's hope that they briefly turn their heads away from the brilliance of the Earth below and contemplate the infinite expanse beyond.

It's a place where even the wealthiest people in our world are tiny specks of insignificance.

A chance to witness the fragility of our atmosphere

The first time I met French astronaut Jean-Francois Clervoy he recounted his Shuttle ride and the moment when he saw our atmosphere hugging the curve of the planet. He described what he saw in French - "l'atmosphère, cette fine couche qui nous maintient en vie" - 'the atmosphere, this fine layer that keeps us alive'.

Many other astronauts I have met have talked passionately about their first impressions of the fragility of our atmosphere, a thin wrapping of gases protecting us from the cosmos. From ESA's Samantha Cristoforetti to NASA's Chris Ferguson, their memories are the same.

Egg Island in the Bahamas, captured from space by Copernicus Sentinel-2B. European Space Agency

They don't describe it in a heavy-handed or overly eco-conscious way, just in that matter-of-fact 'yes, I just flew to space' way that astronauts have. And each time they conclude with a similar point - our atmosphere needs to be protected.

Once the new space tourism generation of wealthy voyagers and Instagram 'like'-hunters have flown into orbit there seems a strong chance that their view of our atmosphere will have changed, just as their view of life and humanity will have changed.

Perhaps it will inspire them to insist on profound changes in our actions towards polluting this fine layer that allows us to breathe.

Viewing the world without borders

Heading to the final frontier gives the space tourist the chance to see that there are no borders visible from space.

There is no line on the map between Texas and Mexico, or Russia and China. Ask astronauts about Europe from orbit and they always describe the snowy Alps and glinting Mediterranean.

Tim Peake, Thomas Pesquet and Alexander Gerst all told me that they were in awe of the tiny Caribbean islands and reefs they saw from orbit, and again and again they stressed how these places need to be cared for and protected.

The Copernicus Sentinel-3A satellite takes us over the high, snow-studded Alps under clear skies. European Space Agency (ESA)

When the space tourists of the 2020s look down they won't see the countries themselves, but the ensemble of green farmland, white-peaked mountains and grey-brown cities that make up our world.

It's the view you get from an airliner times ten, quite literally, and that's a broad enough perspective to give anyone pause to reflect on how we are changing our planet.

Space tourism offers the chance for many hundreds of people to see our planet and our universe from the same perspective as the world's astronauts.

Among the first few hundred to fly will likely be some of the world's richest and most influential people: the kinds of people who build planet-straddling corporations or run continent-wide countries.

The kinds of people who can actually change societies, in some cases. The kinds of people who could really do something about climate change - if they felt they needed to.