WATCH: How football is changing young lives in the UK

WATCH: How football is changing young lives in the UK
By Gregory Ward & Sam Ashoo
Football Beyond Borders is a British charity that uses the power of football to change the lives of young people.

Led by Ceylon Hickman, the organisation reaches students who are often overlooked by traditional schooling.

Through coaching, mentoring, workshops and day trips, FBB supports students by re-engaging them with learning and boosting their self-confidence.

