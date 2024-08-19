EventsEventsPodcasts
Watch: The team safeguarding endangered marine life in the Aegean Sea

Copyright Iason Athanasiadis/
By Gregory WardIason Athanasiadis
Published on
The Archipelagos Institute of Marine Conservation is on a mission to protect and restore the biodiversity of the Aegean Sea through research and community engagement.

The Greek NGO, founded by Thodoris Tsimbidis, is dedicated to protecting marine life from human-induced threats such as overfishing and habitat destruction.  Their scientific research provides a better understanding of the biodiverse region.

The seas surrounding the Greek islands are home to a wealth of aquatic life, including the critically endangered Mediterranean monk seal, several species of whales and dolphins and vast seagrass meadows.

The institute's scientific director, Anastasia Miliou, tells SCENES that over 1,000 foreign species have entered the Mediterranean, with more than 100 considered invasive. These species thrive due to the vacant space created by overfishing, highlighting the ecosystem's fragility. 

According to Anastasia, their primary goal is to spread awareness. The NGO has engaged over 25,000 students and researchers in various projects, including marine mammal research, coastal ecology, and seafloor mapping.

The Archipelagos Institute contributes to vital conservation projects on land and sea, ranging from dolphin behaviour studies to monitoring migratory birds and golden jackals. The collaborative efforts of these young professionals foster a dynamic environment aimed at protecting the Aegean Archipelago and ensuring the survival of the precious ecosystems for the future.

Additional sources • Hashem Ahmed

Share this article

