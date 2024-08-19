Indiana Jones’ ‘Temple Of Doom’ hat breaks record at auction

Fortune and glory to the highest bidder! Harrison Ford’s brown felt fedora from the second instalment of the Indiana Jones series has broken a record by becoming the most expensive Indiana Jones hat.

It’s one of the most iconic movie props ever, a coveted piece of movie memorabilia for any avid collector, and it has broken the record for most expensive Indiana Jones hat.

Harrison Ford’s brown felt fedora from the second instalment of the Indiana Jones series, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, more than doubled its pre-auction estimate of $250,000 to $500,000 at Propstore Los Angeles’ second Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction of 2024, and sold for a whopping $630,000 (approx. €570,000).

The fedora came from the collection of the late stunt performer Dean Ferrandini, who doubled for Harrison Ford on Temple of Doom.

“This fedora was made specifically for the second installment of the Indiana Jones series and matches film shots, production stills, and behind-the-scenes footage of Ford in the village set on location in Sri Lanka, in the mine cart chase shot at Elstree Studios, and in the river sequence shot in the U.S.,” stated Prop Store.

Prior to the sale, the previous record holder for most expensive Indiana Jones fedora bought at auction was a Raiders of the Lost Ark-era hat that sold for $500,000 (€452,000) in 2015.

The fedora was among the highlights of the Prop Store’s August auction of film and television memorabilia, which also included items from the Star Wars, Scream, Harry Potter and James Bond franchises.

The imperial scout trooper helmet used in the 1983 Star Wars film Return Of The Jedi was bought for $315,000 (€285,000); a light-up wand used by Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter And The Prisoner of Azkaban got the winning bid of $53,550 (€48,400); a suit worn by Daniel Craig in the 2012 James Bond film Skyfall sold for $35,000 (€31,600); and a Star Trek: Voyager Strafleet Combadge sold for $6,300 (€5,700).

The Propstore auction took place in Los Angeles from 15 to 18 August.