Who said the French Touch was out of steam? The closing ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games has propelled three French artists to the top of Shazam's most searched songs. Cocorico!

Since the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games on Sunday evening, Kavinsky’s ‘Nightcall’ has become the song to be Shazamed the most times in a single day on the famous music recognition app.

What's more, 10:50pm on Sunday 11 August was the most Shazamed minute in history.

Call it the French Olympic effect.

The song was played by the French electro-pop artist during the closing ceremony at the Stade de France, a show imagined by Thomas Jolly, who paid tribute to the French Touch musical movement.

Kavinsky performed alongside two other French bands, Phoenix and AIR, as well as French artist Angèle, Cambodian rapper VannDa, and Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig.

The musicians came together to perform a medley of songs, and among the tracks was Kavinsky’s hit ‘Nightcall’, which exploded onto the cultural scene after being used in the film Drive, starring Ryan Gosling.

Now, ‘Nightcall’ currently sits at the Number One spot on the Top 200 Global chart on Shazam, followed by Phoenix’s ‘Lisztomania’ (which the band played first during the Olympic set) and Billie Eilish’s ‘Birds of a Feather’ - which Eilish also performed at the closing ceremony.

Phoenix also have songs in fifth, sixth and tenth position too, with ‘If I Ever Feel Better’, ‘1901’, and ‘Tonight (feat. Ezra Koenig)’ respectively.

AIR have also been reaping the rewards of the Olympics effect, as their song ‘Playground Love’ - which was featured in the 1999 film The Virgin Suicides - entered the Shazam Top 10 this week, in eighth position.

So, if you want to up your music profile, it seems like the Olympics are the way to go.

However welcome the boost and impressive the record breaking, Kavinsky, Phoenix and AIR's tracks still sit way behind the most Shazamed songs of all time, which are Tones And I’s ‘Dance Monkey’, Gotye’s 'Somebody That I Used To Know (feat. Kimbra)' and Passenger’s 'Let Her Go'.

Still, talk about the French Touch still being alive and well...