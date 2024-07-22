By Euronews with Belga

Why choose between a pool day and a cultural outing, when you can do both? Antwerp’s MAS Museum is planning to open the Bonaparte Dock – the first time it's possible to swim there in 200 years.

Determined not to lose out to the beach over the summer, one Belgian museum has an innovative solution to keeping visitor numbers up: opening its own pop-up pool.

In fairness, Antwerp’s Museum aan de Stroom (MAS) – the city’s largest museum and a crowd favourite – probably doesn’t need to worry too much about its popularity, but offering the chance to combine cultural adventures with a refreshing dip can’t be a bad thing.

On 28 July, and for the following six Sundays, visitors can dive into exhibits exploring Antwerp and its connection to the world, before taking the plunge at the historic Bonaparte Dock, whose construction was ordered in 1811 by Napoleon.

“It will now be possible to swim there for the first time in 200 years,” Antwerp mayor Bart De Wever told Flemish public broadcaster VRT.

MAS opened in 2011 Przemysław Turlej / CC Licence

Divided into two zones – one for free swimming and another for swimming laps – the dock will be able to accommodate up to a hundred swimmers (who must be aged 12 or over) at a time.

If things go well over the coming weeks, the swimming area could become a permanent fixture – and the city wants to hear your thoughts about it.

“We are also going to work with the input of swimmers,” Peter Wouters, alderman (local official) for sports, underlined.

The Bonaparte Dock will be open for swimming on 28 July; 4, 11, 18 and 25 August; 8 and 15 September. Register to take a dip here.