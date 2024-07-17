“I don’t have any plans for new music at all.” Adele has revealed that she has no intention of making new material anytime soon, and plans to take a break after her upcoming shows in Germany and Las Vegas.

Ahead of Adele’s 10-day residency in Munich, Germany, she dropped the bombshell that she wants to take a “big break” from music.

The celebrated British singer sat down with German broadcaster ZDF to talk about her upcoming shows at the purpose-built Munich Messe arena, and during the interview, she revealed wants “to do other creative things, just for a little while.”

When asked if she had plans to make a new album to follow up her 2021 record, '30', Adele shared that her “tank is quite empty” after her lengthy run of performances.

“I don’t have any plans for new music at all,” she said. “I want a big break after all this and I think I want to do other creative things just for a little while.”

Adele had previously warned fans there would be a long wait for her fifth album. She told the audience during a ‘Weekends with Adele’ Las Vegas performance in January that she didn’t think she would “write an album for quite some time.”

During the discussion with ZDF, the singer also revealed that part of the reason why she is seeking a break from writing music is because of her struggle with fame.

“I miss everything about before I was famous, I think probably being anonymous the most,” she said. “I don’t like being famous. I love that I get to make music all the time whenever I want and people are receptive to it and like it, because that’s pretty unimaginable… that never happens to people.”

She continued: “But, the fame side of it, I absolutely hate and I miss everything about before all of this had happened. The fact that people are even interested in my voice and my songs is pretty wild, I don’t think it ever gets normal, you know? So it's worth it, the balance."

Adele has been performing a weekend residency in Las Vegas since November 2022, recently completing her 90th show at the 4,000-capacity Caesar's Palace. She plans to put a cap on the run with a final scheduled performance on 23 November.

Her Munich concerts on 2, 3, 9, 10 August, with additional dates on 14, 16, 23 and 24 August, will see her appearing in “an open-air environment that has been exclusively created for these special shows,” according to a press release.

“The bespoke arena will feature a combination of seated grandstands and standing areas with capacity for 80,000 people per night.”

The venue will also host an "Adele experience" featuring an English pub and stalls selling specially designed cocktails.

This marks the first time Adele has played mainland Europe since 2016.

Adele recently shared a series of photos on Instagram showing her wandering around the site. “It’s all a bit bloody exciting,” she wrote in the caption.

While there is no word on what the other creative endeavours Adele mentioned may be, or how long “a little while” is, the singer has frequently taken long breaks between each of her records.

There was a four-year wait between her sophomore album ‘21’ and her third album ‘25’, as well as a six-year gap between the latter and her most recent LP ‘30’.