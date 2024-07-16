By Euronews

Hundreds of items have gone missing from the British Museum – but, this time, a historic coin was stolen by an artist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, Brazilian artist Ilê Sartuzi stole a historic silver coin from London’s British Museum, replacing the coin with a replica and dropping the original into the museum’s donation box.

According to The Art Newspaper, who broke the story on Monday (15 July), Sartuzi filmed the theft to create a seven-minute video entitled 'Sleight of Hand' for his MFA thesis exhibition at Goldsmiths, University of London.

The brief heist of the 17th-century coin took over a year of planning, and more than one attempt – Sartuzi failed to steal the coin on 17 June, when he was caught by a volunteer guide, but successfully completed the theft the next day.

Sleight of Hand (2024) at Goldsmiths, University of London Ilê Sartuzi / Instagram

Speaking to The Art Newspaper, Sartuzi said the project highlights “the problem of universal museums,” noting that the British Museum “is a foundational part of the colonial, imperialist system”.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the British Museum – which is dealing with broader issues of theft, following last year's revelation that approximately 2,000 items had gone missing – took a rather different view.

“This is a disappointing and derivative act that abuses a volunteer-led service aimed at giving visitors the opportunity to handle real items and engage with history,” a spokesperson for the British Museum said in a statement. “Services like this rely on a basic level of human decency and trust, and it would be a shame to have to review the provision of these services due to actions like this.”