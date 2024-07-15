Why are some Marvel fans already boycotting next year's Captain America movie?

Marvel may have slowed down a bit this year, releasing only one superhero movie – Deadpool & Wolverine - following a string of critical and box office disappointments, but that hasn’t stopped controversy brewing.

The newly released trailer for the upcoming Captain America film - Captain America: Brave New World - has ignited controversy due to the inclusion of an Israeli character, Ruth Bat-Seraph.

Actress Shira Haas, known for her role in Unorthodox, portrays the Israeli former Black Widow who now holds a high-ranking position within the US government.

This character’s inclusion has become a contentious issue and has reportedly prompted calls for a boycott, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film stars Anthony Mackie as Captain America and introduces Harrison Ford as US President Thaddeus Ross, stepping into the role previously played by the late William Hurt.

The trailer has been generally well-received, especially since the tone is reminiscent of a more grounded adventure much like 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier. However, pro-Israel advocates are displeased with the fact that Marvel Studios has changed Ruth Bat-Seraph's origin, as she was orginally an Israeli Mossad agent named Sabra in the comics.

The change in the character’s allegiance from an Israeli agency to a US one has angered one side, while anti-Israel critics are opposed to the character altogether due to her Israeli origins and the original comic’s portrayal of Mossad.

The character has even been given a new moniker online, “She Who Shall Not Be Named”, accompanied by demands to #CutSabra.

Some have posited that the character’s background was altered in response to the Israel-Hamas war. However, Marvel previously announced the changes in 2022 at D23 Expo, saying that they were aiming for a more modern take on the character.

At the time, the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel slammed the decision, decrying “the original comic’s ugly racism and valorization of Mossad are sickening.”

Indeed, the character, who first appeared in The Incredible Hulk comic book in 1980, is considered by some to be problematic, with Sabra often fighting stereotypical Arab villains. She wore a blue and white outfit featuring a Star of David, and was dubbed the first Israeli superheroine.

Then there’s the name ‘Sabra’, which can mean someone born in Israel, a tree bearing a sweet fruit with a prickly exterior, or a reference to the Lebanese refugee camp where a militia massacred hundreds of Palestinians while Israeli troops stood by in 1982.

However, to avoid any misinformation, it’s vital to note that the character was introduced into the Marvel world two years before the massacre occurred — thereby quashing some of the online claims that Marvel deliberately named the character after the atrocity.

At the time, the studio made it clear that the character’s backstory would be changed: “While our characters and stories are inspired by the comics, they are always freshly imagined for the screen and today’s audience, and the filmmakers are taking a new approach with the character Sabra who was first introduced in the comics over 40 years ago.”

Still, fans – who have yet to see the film - have threatened to boycott Captain America: Brave New World over her inclusion, and are unhappy that the supporting character seems to be stealing the attention from Anthony Mackie, who helms his first solo Captain America film after the exit of Chris Evans – who played the role from 2011 to 2019.

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters next year, on 14 February 2025.