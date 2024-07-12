British trip hop collective Massive Attack are about to play their first performance in the UK in five years and to mark the occasion, they’re making the event as sustainable as possible.

Massive Attack are planning an all-day “Act 1.5” event in their hometown of Bristol next month (25 August) and the show aims to set the standard for the decarbonisation of live music.

“Act 1.5” coincides with the news from climate scientists that temperatures 1.5°C greater than their average have occurred for 12 consecutive months.

The band has billed it as a “large-scale climate action accelerator event” unlike any other – celebrating 25 years of climate activism.

Indeed, Massive Attack – helmed by Robert “3D” Del Naja and Grant “Daddy G” Marshall – talk the talk and walk the walk when it comes to the climate emergency, having commissioned a group of researchers to explore ways the emissions from touring could be reduced in 2019. This led to a ‘Super-Low Carbon Live Music’ roadmap report in 2021.

Now, they have shared details of their decarbonisation measures and how they plan on making the August gig a low emission event.

They include a pre-sale for people living in the local region; special trains and incentives for fans to travel by rail; 100% renewable energy powering the site and its operations; 100% plant-based foot outlets using local suppliers; reusable cups and compostable serveware; 100% compostable toilets, and many more.

Scroll down for the full list of measures they will be implementing.

“The ACT 1.5 event in August may be the last time we play Bristol, so we’ve put a lot of attention into making sure the experience is as rich as possible,” stated Robert Del Naja. “The show itself is a transgressive leap in our collaboration with Adam Curtis and United Visual Artists that we’re really excited to present.”

“The show production is pioneering in all aspects of decarbonisation and will create a blueprint for the way live shows can be produced,” he continued. “The scale of innovations and emissions reductions will speak for themselves. It’s a special moment for multiple reasons, and we cannot wait to see you all there.”

“The UK festival community uses in excess of 12 million litres of diesel annually,” said Steven Meersman, the Founding Director of ZENOBE Energy. “We are excited to collaborate with Massive Attack to deliver a truly zero emission live event together. Our Second Life Batteries will provide clean power to on-site equipment. At the same time, our first life batteries will power Newport Bus’ vehicles to provide a zero-emission way to get to and from the venue, continuing a long-standing partnership we have with the operator. This live music event will set a precedent for more carbon-free shows to take place in the years ahead.”

The band will be joined by Run The Jewel’s Killer Mike, as well as Lankum, Sam Morton with producer Richard Russell and Wild Bunch’s DJ Milo for their 25 August event at Clifton Downs, Bristol.

Here’s an itemised list of their plans for the August event:

48-hour pre-sale period for Bristol region postcodes. 5 x show special trains operating one hour after the Network Rail schedule is closed – with routes predicated on anonymised ticket holder postcode data. Rail incentivisation scheme offering any ticket holder travelling outside Bristol wristband access to a VIP (VERY IMPORTANT PROCESS) bar and toilets. Entire festival site and all operations powered by 100% renewable energy & battery. Free show electric bus shuttles to and from both Bristol Temple Meads and Parkway. No private vehicle car parks on or adjacent to festival site. Meticulous spec’ing of energy and energy efficient equipment chosen to reduce overall demand. 100% plant-based food outlets, using localised food supply chain. Reusable cup system on all bars, encouraging audience to bring their own reusables containers. Food Waste prevention plan + Redistribution of any surplus food. 100% zero to landfill waste policy. Food waste separation to be composted – all serve ware to be 100% compostable Biomethane / Verified HVO (100% waste product/no virgin land use) vehicle waste removal. 100% compostable toilets. All site infrastructure shared with an existing festival on the same site – no “new build” emissions. Long wheelbase fully electric trucks to assist all build and battery movement. Lighting 100% solar and electric battery LED and low energy / efficient lighting prioritised for all stage production and artistic lighting. All feasible Massive Attack tour routes taken by rail. All ground transport 100% electric vehicle fleets. All support acts encouraged to travel by rail Supplier Transport 100% Electrified or 100% waste product – RFAS verified drop in HVO fuel. (the show will operate a refuelling tank on site for vehicle departures). Advance prioritising fewest trucks, shortest journeys and lowest mileage. Prioritising lightweight, space efficient and local equipment. The ACT1.5 show legacy measures include: Creation of a new, permanent climate resilient woodland of 19,150 native oak trees in James Wood, near Taunton – 44 miles from Bristol. The land comprises 85 acres of former farmland and unmanaged woodland and provides education, carbon capture, flood resilience and a rich area of biodiversity. Development of power substation + feeder pillars to offer all festival, event, show and film production activities on Bristol Downs (plus new vehicle charging capacity) electrification via 100% renewable energy.

“This gig is seriously pulling out all the stops and has assembled excellent forward-thinking organisations and individuals to make this the lowest carbon event possible, setting a new green standard to aspire to,“ said Claire O’Neill, CEO of A Greener Future.

“It’s no small undertaking, and impressive to see what can be achieved when the people in charge really mean it.”

The “large-scale climate action accelerator event”will take place on 25 August at Clifton Downs in Bristol.