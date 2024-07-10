The show, simply entitled 'Democracy', brings together works by over 50 artists in a poignant reflection on the pursuit of civil liberties – in a year when nearly half the world is heading to the polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

2024 marks the 50th anniversary of the Metapolitefsi, the period that saw the fall of Greece’s seven-year military dictatorship and the restoration of democracy in the nation where the very phenomenon was birthed.

Marios Vatzias National Technical University of Athens, 1975 Vinyl on canvas, 194.6 x 194.8 cm National Gallery – Alexandros Soutsos Museum Photo Credits: Stavros Psiroukis

In commemoration of the Metapolitefsi and in response to this historic election year, the National Gallery in Athens is hosting 'Democracy': a large-scale show comprising 140 artworks by 55 artists, exploring artistic responses to the transition from dictatorial rule to democracy.

Beyond Greece, the exhibition looks at the creativity that emerged as Spain and Portugal also made this journey during the 1960s-70s, in collaboration with Spanish and Portuguese institutions: the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía, Museu d'Art Contemporani de Barcelona (MACBA), Centro de Arte Moderna Gulbenkian (CAM), and Centro de Estudos Multidisciplinares Ernesto de Sousa, as well as a number of private collections.

Fernando Botero, Franco, 1986 Oil on canvas, 226 x 168 cm Donation of the artist, 2003 Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía Photo Credits: Joaquín Cortés / Román Lores

“This exhibition serves as a testament to the struggles for civil liberties and the anti-colonial fight, offering a visual narrative of the quest for freedom against authoritarian regimes,” says the show’s curator and director of the National Gallery, Syrago Tsiara.

Taking visitors on a creative odyssey through the themes of ‘Resistance’, ‘Uprising’, and ‘Stimulation’, Democracy spans a diverse range of artistic mediums – including painting, sculpture, posters, video, performance art and literature.

Some of the show’s highlights include the Colombian artist Fernando Botero’s hallmark 'Boterismo', the playful works of Greek artist Alexis Akrithakis, and Portuguese artist Paula Rego's figurative exploration of gender and power dynamics.

Yannis Gaitis (1923–1984), Old and Young ( Les Grands and les Jeunes), 1967 Panel, 100 × 81 cm Irene Panagopoulos collection Photo Credit: Thanos Kartsoglou

For Tsiara, these works resonate today as much as they did 50 years ago, as much of the world casts its vote and the rise of the far right again presents a very real threat.

“At a time when democratic achievements face renewed threats, this showcase of artistic responses becomes more vital than ever, offering insight into the power of creativity in times of turmoil,” he says.

'Democracy' runs at the National Gallery in Athens from 11 July 2024 – 2 February 2025.