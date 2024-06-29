The best things to do and see (or watch) in Europe this week

From big bubbles in Venice to a horrific cure for 18th century depression in 'The Devil's Bath' - there's lots of good stuff to sink into this week.

The stars performing at Glastonbury festival aren't the only ones surrounded by fans - two are providing a light breeze as this introduction is typed.

Indeed, as heatwaves begin to takeover Europe, we'd recommend keeping cool by visiting air conditioned exhibitions and cinemas (from Yorgos Lanthimos' Kinds of Kindness to A Quiet Place: Day One to Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga - blockbuster season is booming.)

If you'd prefer to be outside, there's a Pride parade taking place in London today (29 June) while the UEFA Euros group stages continue (always a good excuse to have some drinks with friends and say things like, "did you see that ludicrous display last night?")

Whatever you decide, be sure to check out the following:

Exhibitions

'Venetian Bubbles' by Jiří Georg Dokoupil at the Biblioteca Nazionale Marciana (Venice, Italy)

Jiří Georg Dokoupil is forever crafting bubbles. Tom Wagner

There will be no bursting of bubbles at this magical 'Venetian Bubbles' exhibition by Czech-German artist Jiří Georg Dokoupil. A mesmerising display of 3D Soap Bubble Paintings sits centre stage to eight of Dokoupil's first-ever large sculptural works in glass, seven large-scale paintings and a series of works created on paper. Innovative and playful, these reveal the boundary-pushing fun to be had in glassmaking especially, while also crafting commentary on the slippery transience of existence. Soak in its soapy sculptural magic until August 18, 2024.

Festivals and events

Glastonbury festival (Somerset, UK)

Drones fly above the Pyramid Field during the Glastonbury Festival in England. Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Quite possibly the UK's biggest festival, Glastonbury is in full swing - and thankfully less hot, with the cooling of temperatures. Sunshine at a UK music festival? Unheard of! Coldplay, Cyndi Lauper, little Simz, The Streets, Bloc Party, Jessie Ware, Gossip, The National, Avril Lavigne and so, so, so many more exciting acts are performing this weekend. Even the famous Serbian conceptual artist Marina Abramović, who is asking the crowds to be silent for seven minutes. Click here to find out why.

Even if you don't have tickets, those based in the UK can livestream performances for free on BBC's iPlayer. Alternatively/additionally, follow Euronews Culture's updates from writer Jonny Walfisz, who's on the ground and wearing a great poncho.

Movies

Des Teufels Bad (The Devil's Bath)

Now streaming on Shudder and directed by Austrian duo Veronica Franz and Severin Fiala (Goodnight Mommy, The Lodge), The Devil's Bath is based on historical court records and sheds light on a previously unexplored chapter of European history, which saw hundreds of people – mostly women – “curing” themselves of their depression by driving themselves to murder.

In his review, Euronews Culture film critic David Mouriquand wrote: "A punishingly bleak but mesmerising portrait of female depression in 18th century Austria and the sins of religious dogma that persist to this day." Read his full review here.

Bonus content: Read our interview with the directors here, who discussed the film's historical accuracy, the use of violence on screen, and how the research for the film gave them nightmares.

TV series

'The Bear series 3' (Disney+)

Are you read for more simmering relational tensions and dreams burnt by family and fine dining trauma?

"Yes chef!"

Good, because 'The Bear' is back. Starring Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a talented but tormented chef who takes on the running of his late brother's Chicago restaurant, this third season serving is business as usual, with Ayo Edebiri (Bottoms), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Girls) and the rest of the ensemble cast returning as they tackle the trials and tribulations of getting a Michelin-starred restaurant up and running while also trying to keep their personal lives from boiling over.

Music

Megan Thee Stallion: 'Megan'

It might be a brat girl summer, but Megan Thee Stallion is still bringing the heat with her third studio album, 'Megan'. The 29-year-old American rapper has been teasing this for a while, releasing its first single 'Cobra' back in November 2023, then 'Hiss' in January and, most recently, 'Boa', a heavily pop culture infused track that samples Gwen Stefani's 'What You Waiting For?' and takes inspiration from Edgar Wright's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World for the music video. Speaking to L'Officiel, Megan called this album a “rebirth", with experimentation of different sounds and an exploration of every emotion. Prepare to be ear-wormed with "womp, womp, womp, womp, womp, womp, womp," for the entire weekend.