As Ukrainian contemporary culture today battles an existential threat, a London exhibition explores how modernism in Ukraine flourished against the turbulent political backdrop of the early 20th century.

Billed as the most comprehensive UK exhibition about Ukrainian modernist art, In the Eye of the Storm opens at London’s Royal Academy of Arts on Saturday.

The show covers modernism in Ukraine from 1900-1930, a tumultuous period that included the First World War and the creation of the Soviet Union, and gave rise to bold creative experimentation.

Among the over 60 works on show – ranging from sketches and collage to designs for theatre shows and oil paintings – are celebrated names like Kazymyr Malevych, El Lissitzky, Sonia Delaunay and Alexandra Exter.

Davyd Burliuk, Carousel, 1921. Oil on canvas. 33 x 45.5 cm. National Art Museum of Ukraine. © The Burliuk Foundation

They’re joined by perhaps lesser-known – but no less fascinating – artists including Mykhailo Boichuk and Oleksandr Bohomazov.

Many of the works are on loan from the National Art Museum of Ukraine and the Museum of Theatre, Music and Cinema of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Alongside the exhibition, special events include modernism workshops for children, curator talks, drawing evenings and a weekend course on the history of art in Ukraine.

Delving into Ukrainian modernism, it’s hard not to see parallels between this period of experimentation and flourishing of art, literature and theatre in Ukraine and today, when Ukrainian artists and culture workers are fighting both for protection of the country’s heritage and culture, and drawing fresh creativity from the upheaval of war.

In the Eye of the Stormruns London’s Royal Academy of Arts from 29 June - 13 October 2024.